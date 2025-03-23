Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 7,813 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000.

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

