Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE USB opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

