Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $387,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 74,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

TMUS opened at $255.84 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.14 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.19 and a 200-day moving average of $230.56. The stock has a market cap of $292.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

