Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,461,456,000 after acquiring an additional 130,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Target by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $518,089,000 after acquiring an additional 234,409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,321,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,620,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGT opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $101.76 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

