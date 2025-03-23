Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 6,373 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after acquiring an additional 390,024 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 153,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 79,096 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average of $110.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

