Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 3,643 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,795,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,377,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 194,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 168,525 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,794,000.

FLIN opened at $36.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.75.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

