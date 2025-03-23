Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,660.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $56,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,817.60. The trade was a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at $21,146,175.90. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,572. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $233.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

