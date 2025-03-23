Whittier Trust Co. Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,365,000 after purchasing an additional 399,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after buying an additional 91,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,213,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,759,000 after buying an additional 545,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.25 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

