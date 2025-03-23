Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.81 and traded as low as $11.35. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 2,968 shares trading hands.

Where Food Comes From Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $60.44 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

About Where Food Comes From

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFCF. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Where Food Comes From by 23.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Where Food Comes From by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

