Virtu Financial LLC Raises Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 5.24% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $64.52.

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

