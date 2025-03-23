Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,758,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,282,000 after buying an additional 358,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $38,714,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,117,000 after buying an additional 326,181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $46,731,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,906,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.