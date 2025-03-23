Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCI opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

