Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.