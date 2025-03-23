Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.62 Million in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 7.18% of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKGI. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 214.8% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKGI stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.79.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Profile

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.