Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.26% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 41,392.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PGJ opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

