Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a 91.7% increase from Vibra Energia’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Vibra Energia Price Performance
PETRY stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. Vibra Energia has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $10.48.
Vibra Energia Company Profile
