Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Trading Down 0.6 %

VLTO opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $104.40. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.