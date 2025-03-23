Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,010.53%.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,373. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $27,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,153. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,227 shares of company stock worth $17,769,097. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ventas by 10.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 11.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

