Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.59. The stock has a market cap of $274.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

