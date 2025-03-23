Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

