Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

