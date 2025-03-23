Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $260.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.87. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

