Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Optimum Investment Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $564.61 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $606.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

