Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 445,026 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,470,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 445,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.01% of Prologis worth $12,733,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD opened at $108.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

