Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,972,288 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.41% of Adobe worth $18,219,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Adobe by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $387.26 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $374.50 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.80.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

