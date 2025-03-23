Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 469,823 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.51% of Digital Realty Trust worth $9,124,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

NYSE DLR opened at $150.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.91. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

