Vanguard Group Inc. Has $10.07 Billion Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.04% of Chubb worth $10,072,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

In other Chubb news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock opened at $291.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

