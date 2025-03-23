Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,600,062 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.02% of Boston Scientific worth $11,869,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $148.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

