Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 2,090,538 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,297,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.98% of NextEra Energy worth $14,717,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NEE opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

