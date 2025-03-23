Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$46.87 and last traded at C$46.96. 12,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 30,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.30.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.69.

