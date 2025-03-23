Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$46.87 and last traded at C$46.96. 12,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 30,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.30.
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.69.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.