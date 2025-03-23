VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $224.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $198.44 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

