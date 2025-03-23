VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,397,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,832 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,065,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,425,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,839,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after purchasing an additional 760,722 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

