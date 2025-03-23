VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,491 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

