United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.510–0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
United States Steel Price Performance
United States Steel stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $43.35.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United States Steel Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United States Steel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on X
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United States Steel
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.