Umpqua Bank Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Umpqua Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,463 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,143,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.36. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

