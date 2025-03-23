Umpqua Bank Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Umpqua Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,463 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,143,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Trading Down 2.2 %
Starbucks stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.36. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.12.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
