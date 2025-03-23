Umpqua Bank Has $264,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Umpqua Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

