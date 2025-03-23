Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.75 and last traded at $74.88. Approximately 4,361,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 19,516,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $327,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,334,000 after buying an additional 113,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

