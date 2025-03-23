Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $566.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

