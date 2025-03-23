TT Electronics (TTGPF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect TT Electronics to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

TTGPF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

