TT Electronics (TTGPF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect TT Electronics to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
TTGPF stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.
TT Electronics Company Profile
