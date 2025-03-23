Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.98 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.53). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.53), with a volume of 32,557 shares trading hands.
Tribal Group Trading Down 5.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £91.57 million, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.
About Tribal Group
Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience.
