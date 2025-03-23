Top Utility Stocks Worth Watching – March 22nd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and CRH are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. These stocks are often seen as more stable and less volatile compared to other sectors due to the constant demand for these basic services, making them attractive to conservative investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $12.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.71. 132,093,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,206,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $799.98 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.19 and a 200-day moving average of $319.68. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $521.26. 8,500,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,181. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $484.70 and a 200-day moving average of $468.82. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $530.61.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.79. 37,706,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,080. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

