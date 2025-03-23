Top Casino Stocks To Watch Now – March 22nd

Flutter Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, and Churchill Downs are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares in companies that operate gambling facilities, such as casinos and integrated resorts. Their performance is closely tied to consumer spending, tourism trends, and regulatory environments that affect the gambling industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,441,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,096.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.85. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. 13,130,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,445. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.49. 9,569,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,567,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.63. 4,315,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of CHDN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.10. The company had a trading volume of 925,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,940. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.23. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

