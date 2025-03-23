Tomer Weingarten Sells 81,619 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,598,916.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,494 shares in the company, valued at $17,229,287.46. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $771,775.35.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $243,763.10.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28.
Shares of S opened at $19.27 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.78.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
