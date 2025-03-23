Tomer Weingarten Sells 81,619 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,598,916.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,494 shares in the company, valued at $17,229,287.46. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $771,775.35.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24.

On Thursday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $243,763.10.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28.

Shares of S opened at $19.27 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 4.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

