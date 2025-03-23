Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 49,678 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

