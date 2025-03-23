Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Everest Group worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Everest Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 642,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61,026 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock opened at $353.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $327.37 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

