Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 549.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,582 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

