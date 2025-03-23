Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.76 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,125 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,111,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,634,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,986.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,114,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after buying an additional 1,060,918 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 826,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9,215.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 381,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.