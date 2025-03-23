Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $752,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 115,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,474,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,230,000 after acquiring an additional 195,233 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFIV opened at $40.22 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.