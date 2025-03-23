The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells $136,329.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,900 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $136,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,940,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,378,734.24. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
St. Joe Trading Down 1.9 %
JOE opened at $45.91 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 68.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 127,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 66.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 35.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 55.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
