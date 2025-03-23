The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son makes up 0.9% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,142,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 103,339 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,076,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NYSE NTB opened at $38.23 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.